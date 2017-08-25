Motorcyclist popping wheelie killed after hitting pickup in Kingsport

The Kingsport Police Department reported that about 10 p.m., Hunter M. Isley was riding a 2007 Yamaha F6S north on Fairview Avenue. Witnesses not involved in the crash told police Isley was traveling at an excessive speed in the 35 mph zone and riding on his rear wheel.

Meanwhile, at the crest of a hill in the 900 block, a 2016 Nissan Frontier had stopped in the road. A crash report says the driver, Tina M. Robinson, 45, of Pennington Gap, Va., and the vehicle’s occupants were attempting to load furniture from the side of the road.

Her emergency flashers had been activated, according to investigators, but the pickup was parked illegally and completely blocking the northbound lane.

