Man accused of Hampton concession stand burglary

Dante Allen Brown, 18, 103 Dugger St., was charged with burglary and vandalism.

The burglary was discovered Thursday. Hampton High School principal Jeff Brady told school resource officer Salvatore Caccamo that the concession stand's front door had been pried open. He said a chain and lock to the freezer had been removed by breaking off the handles to the freezer. Brady told Caccamo a large number of candy, soft drinks and chips were stolen.

The principal and school resource officer went to a residence in Hampton. They were told by a resident that two men were seen walking on Second Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. The witness said both men had backpacks filled with unknown items. The witness said he spoke with one of the men while the other stayed out of sight.

Later that morning, the witness said he saw the backpacks sitting on the side of Second Avenue. He opened the backpacks and found them full of candy, soft drinks and chips. He said he thought the items must have expired, so he threw them away. Brady retrieved some of the discarded items and found they were the items taken from the concession stand.

The resident was shown a photograph of Brown and identified him as the man he had talked with Tuesday morning.

Caccamo leaned that Brown was already in the Carter County Jail after being arrested Aug. 23 on an unrelated charge of theft over $500. That charge stemmed from the theft of a 50-cubic-centimeter motorcycle.

The motorcycle’s owner told Deputy Jared Cook that he was driving down First Avenue in Hampton on Wednesday when he saw Brown riding his motorcycle.

Cook said he spoke with Brown about the motorcycle and Brown told him he was unaware the motorcycle was stolen and he had purchased it. Cook said when Brown's first story did not check out, Brown told him another one that also was found to be untrue. Cook then arrested Brown on a charge of theft over $500.

Brown is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on Sept 1.