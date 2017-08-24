Police say man stole eye drops from Johnson City clinic

Jason Wells Ball, 44, 401 1/2 Montreat Road, Black Mountain, was charged with two counts each of burglary and theft under $1,000.

In December, city officers went to Johnson City Eye Clinic, 110 Med Tech Parkway, No. 1, after reports that someone stole eye drops from back rooms that were not open to the public.

Investigators said Ball was developed as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. On Thursday, he was extradited from Buncombe County, North Carolina, where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Ball was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment on the charges at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Washington County Sessions Court.