Man reports car stolen because he wanted it back from girlfriend

Robert White, 50, 183 Keith Rd., was charged with filing a false police report.

Officers were dispatched to the Scotchman convenience store, 149 South Broadway St., around 11 a.m. Wednesday where the woman, Patricia Poarch, White and Washington County deputies were discussing a warrant on Poarch. JCPD Officer Brandon Cutshall, who responded to the call, obtained the warrant on Poarch on Tuesday for auto theft after White filed the stolen vehicle report.

White had told police Poarch stole the car, but apparently told county deputies he made up the story and had actually given her permission to use it. Cutshall talked to White, who apparently admitted that he had been drinking and “wasn’t thinking straight.” He stated that he knew (Poarch) would not damage the vehicle nor would she deprive him of it. He understood she was just using it to pick up her daughter and he made up the incident to just get his vehicle back due to him having no other transportation, police said.

Cutshall said White indicated he wanted to prosecute the case when he made the report on Tuesday, but when the officer responded to serve the warrant on Wednesday, White had changed his mind.

White was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.