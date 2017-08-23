Teen missing 11 days in Smoky Mountains followed creeks until he found his way out

Austin Bohanan, 18, was uninjured when he emerged from the woods and flagged down a passing boat near Panther Creek amid a multi-agency search for him, according to a park news release issued Wednesday.

Bohanan told park rangers he became separated from his step-father in the Shop Creek area Friday, Aug 11.

"He climbed to the top of the ridge to try to make a cellphone call to his mother for help," the release states. "After a few failed attempts, he attempted to follow a creek out of the woods."

