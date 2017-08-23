logo

Teen missing 11 days in Smoky Mountains followed creeks until he found his way out

Knoxville News Sentinel • Today at 2:40 PM

A Blount County teen missing for 11 days in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park followed creeks through the dense, backcountry undergrowth until he eventually walked out alive Tuesday afternoon, park officials said.

Austin Bohanan, 18, was uninjured when he emerged from the woods and flagged down a passing boat near Panther Creek amid a multi-agency search for him, according to a park news release issued Wednesday.

Bohanan told park rangers he became separated from his step-father in the Shop Creek area Friday, Aug 11.

"He climbed to the top of the ridge to try to make a cellphone call to his mother for help," the release states. "After a few failed attempts, he attempted to follow a creek out of the woods."

