Johnson City police make arrest in early Monday shooting

Christopher Lamar Moore Jr., 19, 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, was charged after he showed up at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, city police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched at 12:15 a.m. Monday to 2223 Signal Drive, the reported scene of a shooting. Two men shot at each other and apparently struck one another.

Arriving police found resident Kenneth M. Minasian, 22, lying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment to his injuries and is still listed in serious condition.

Investigators said Moore was trying to rob Minasian when the gunfire erupted. He was treated for his injuries and arrested upon his release from the hospital.

Moore is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.