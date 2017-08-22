Police: Johnson City resident, would-be robber wounded in shootout

About 12:15 a.m., police went to 2223 Signal Drive to check on report of a shooting. They found Kenneth M. Minasian, 22, lying on the kitchen floor of his home with a gunshot wound to his torso. Minasian was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, where he was still receiving treatment for his injury.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated an attempted robbery had occurred and Minasian had exchanged gunfire with the robber.

About an hour after the shooting, someone entered a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Police said the investigation into his shooting revealed that he involved in the attempted robbery and shooting Minasian. He was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Police said the investigation was continuing and charges would be placed against the alleged robber upon his release from the hospital.