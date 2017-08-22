NE Tennessee pediatrician's practice business as usual a day after arrest on child sex charges

Calendine, 45, of Rogersville, told the Kingsport Times-News via text message Tuesday, “The accusations are completely false, and I will take every necessary step to prove that. I have been advised to limit any additional statements for now.”

A receptionist in his office said Tuesday that all office appointments would be kept and Calendine's Promise Medical Group will continue business as usual.

On Monday, the Rogersville pediatrician was named in a two-count Hawkins County grand jury indictment.

He first came to Rogersville through the Kellogg's Program at East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine, where he received his doctorate in 1997.

ETSU’s 2016-17 catalog lists him as a clinical assistant professor in pediatrics. An ETSU spokesperson said Tuesday that Calendine’s volunteer faculty appointment expired in June and was not renewed.