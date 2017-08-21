Man charged with stealing car, more after investigation

Osama Marrero, 39, 123 Cora Lane was charged with motor vehicle theft, false reporting and driving on a revoked license.

Officers said they were told a Hispanic male was trying to enter several vehicles in the store’s parking lot. Marrero was found across the street from the business in a 2003 Lincoln Aviator that he had stolen, officers said.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $16,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m.