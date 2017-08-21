Pediatrician, ETSU clinical adjunct indicted on child sexual battery charges

The charges are based on allegations of two boys ages 12 and 14.

The investigation was conducted by Third Judicial District Attorney General's Office investigator Teddy Collinsworth.

Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Kingsport Times-News on Monday no information could be released about the allegations except what was on the indictment, which states the crimes are alleged to have occurred this past July.

Calendine received his medical degree from East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine in 1997. ETSU’s 2016-17 catalog lists him as a clinical assistant professor in pediatrics.

More about Calendine’s charges from the Kingsport Times-News.