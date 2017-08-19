Fugitive captured in Unicoi after 24-hour manhunt

Jason Garland Hurst, 38, disappeared into the woods Friday morning near the Clear Branch welcome center on Interstate 26 after a brief chase, during which Unicoi deputies tried to shoot out his tires to incapacitate his vehicle.

Police said Hurst was involved in a domestic disturbance Thursday evening in Yancey County, N.C. where he rammed his girlfriend’s car with another vehicle. Hensley said Hurst later stole a truck in Madison County which was spotted by deputies in Unicoi County around 10 a.m on Friday.

Despite using K-9 officers to try to track him from where he bailed out of the vehicle, Hurst evaded officers for more than 24 hours.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hensley said the fugitive was in custody and was being interviewed by police.

The sheriff planned a news conference at 9:30 p.m.