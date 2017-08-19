logo

Fugitive captured in Unicoi after 24-hour manhunt

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:00 PM

A man on the run in Unicoi County from several police agencies was captured Saturday night, Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley confirmed.

Jason Garland Hurst, 38, disappeared into the woods Friday morning near the Clear Branch welcome center on Interstate 26 after a brief chase, during which Unicoi deputies tried to shoot out his tires to incapacitate his vehicle.

Police said Hurst was involved in a domestic disturbance Thursday evening in Yancey County, N.C. where he rammed his girlfriend’s car with another vehicle. Hensley said Hurst later stole a truck in Madison County which was spotted by deputies in Unicoi County around 10 a.m on Friday.

Despite using K-9 officers to try to track him from where he bailed out of the vehicle, Hurst evaded officers for more than 24 hours.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hensley said the fugitive was in custody and was being interviewed by police.

The sheriff planned a news conference at 9:30 p.m.

