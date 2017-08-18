Woman accused of pointing gun at brother, another man

Patricia Ann McClellan, 53, 534 Long Hollow Road, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault. She is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on Sept. 12.

Deputy Tyler Johnson said no shots were fired in the incident. He said McClellan's brother told him that she had pulled a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol and pointed it at him during a family argument. He said his sister told him "if you go in that room, I will shoot you."

Johnson reported that another man walked in and saw McClellan pointing the gun at her brother. He told her to put the gun down and work out the problem some other way. The men said McClellan then pointed the gun at the other man. They then went outside to get away from her.

Johnson said he asked McClellan about the incident and she admitted to pointing the gun at her brother, but told him it was not loaded. She said she did it to "scare him away."