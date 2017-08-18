logo

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Johnson City contractor charged with jewelry theft

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 3:10 PM

A Johnson City man contracted to work on a Gray home allegedly entered a bedroom without permission and stole jewelry to sell at a pawn shop, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a Friday press release. 

Michael Jason Tolley, 39, 1511 E. Chillhowie Ave., was charged for aggravated burglary and theft of property after Graybeal said the investigation implicated Tolley as the suspect. 

According to the release, Tolley sold the jewelry to pawn shops located in Gray and North Carolina.

Tolley was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond. He appeared in Sessions court on Friday afternoon. 

In January 2014, Tolley was charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $500 for reportedly stealing a grandmother’s wallet.

 

