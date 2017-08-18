Johnson City contractor charged with jewelry theft

Michael Jason Tolley, 39, 1511 E. Chillhowie Ave., was charged for aggravated burglary and theft of property after Graybeal said the investigation implicated Tolley as the suspect.

According to the release, Tolley sold the jewelry to pawn shops located in Gray and North Carolina.

Tolley was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond. He appeared in Sessions court on Friday afternoon.

In January 2014, Tolley was charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $500 for reportedly stealing a grandmother’s wallet.