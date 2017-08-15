Washington County EMT arrested in connection with Kingsport human trafficking case

EMS Director Dan Wheeley confirmed today that Adam McMurry, 22, had been arrested but Wheeley did not know the exact charges.

The TBI sent a media advisory this morning stating that the Kingsport Police Department would host a news conference to announce results from a human trafficking investigation recently conducted in Kingsport.

A former co-worker confirmed to the Johnson City Press that McMurry was involved in the case.

According to his Facebook page, McMurry is originally from Rogersville and studied military science at East Tennessee State University.

At 3 p.m. today, TBI Director Mark Gwyn, TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke, Kingsport Police Chief David Quillin, 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally will announce the results of the investigation. Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News will report from the news conference.