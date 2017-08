Dana R. Evans, 38, no address available, was charged after officers responded to Division Street on a call about a woman with a gun. Officers found Evans with a concealed 9mm pistol in the waistband of her pants, the release said.

Officers also found “items consistent with drug use,” the release said.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was held in lieu of $11,000 bond. A Sessions Court arraignment was set for Tuesday.