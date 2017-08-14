Arraignment set for Tuesday for man charged in elderly woman's death

Nolen was Benfield’s next-door neighbor. Nolen’s daughter and granddaughter found her badly injured in her residence at 128 Dan Bowers Road in the Hunter community July 14. She had bruises on her chin and neck that family members suspected as being caused by an assault. Nolen was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where she died July 26.

Facts about Benfield's upcoming appearance in court and information on the month-long investigation that led to his arrest were revealed during a Monday afternoon press conference at the sheriff's department, hosted by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and First District Attorney General Tony Clark.

With Benfield's arrest coming late Friday night, Clark said his office has not yet had time to evaluate all the factors in whether or not the death penalty will be requested for Benfield's.

Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers was originally scheduled to be out of town this week on a judicial conference. When news of Benfield's arrest broke, Bowers chose to schedule a special session of court for Benfield's arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m.

During the month-long investigation, Lunceford said over 20 people were interviewed. Several DNA samples were taken from the persons of interest and some polygraph tests were conducted.

"Although every effort was being undertaken to solve this case, you have to wait for science to catch up with you," Lunceford said.

The break in the case came came as a result of DNA evidence as well as Benfield's past criminal record. The DNA was found during an autopsy conducted July 27. The DNA was present in fingernail clippings from both Nolen's left and right hands. Those clippings and other evidence had been sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Knoxville.

Lunceford said the found DNA was associated with Benfield, who lived directly behind Nolen's residence.