Police: Man charged with 8 counts of auto burglary, stealing car

According to the release, police went to 604 Woodhaven Drive on Tuesday after being alerted to be on the lookout for a reported suspicious vehicle. They arrived to find Kevin Fitts, 47, 159 Bolton Road, rummaging through a car, the release said.

Officers learned of several other auto burglaries and a residential burglary that happened in the area the same morning, the release said. Police said Fitts stole a car from 1905 Knob Creek Road.

After being treated at Johnson City Medical Center, Fitts was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on one count of aggravated burglary, eight counts of auto burglary and one count of theft of property over $10,000. He was held on $140,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Police said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.