Virginia man charged in city with being fugitive from justice

Robert Ingram, 52, 3804 Roanoke Ave., was charged after officers said they responded to an area on South Commerce Street on Friday afternoon to respond to a call about a woman walking in the middle of the road, interrupting traffic.

Police said they spoke to the woman and determined she was in need of help due to her altered mental state. They took her back to her residence to make contact with her boyfriend, Ingram.

While entering Ingram into the report on the matter, a records check showed that he had an active warrant for failure to appear on a charge of grand larceny.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held without bond in lieu of a hearing. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m.