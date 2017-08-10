Teen charged with 1st degree murder in Jonesborough truck driver's slaying

Police arrested Landry Carter in the death of Keith Odom and planned to charge him with first-degree murder, according to the Advocate in Baton Rouge.

Odom, 49, 1214 Old State Route 34, was gunned down when he was robbed as he repaired a leaking tire on his trailer Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge. Odom died shortly after he was shot.

Carter also was accused of committing three armed robberies in Baton Rouge at two Family Dollar store in June and July. The Advocate reported that there may have been others involved in the shooting of Odom or who helped Carter with the robberies, adding that police were still looking for additional witnesses.

