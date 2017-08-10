UPDATE: Jonesborough man whose wife is missing shoots self during standoff with deputies

Curtis Cloyd, 50, of 149 Slate Hill Rd., Telford, was found dead inside a residence on Miller Road around 3 p.m. after the Washington County SWAT team made a forced entry. They found Cloyd dead in the front room of the residence.

Graybeal said there was no sign of Cloyd’s wife, 53-year-old Lisa Maria Cloyd, who was reported missing last week by her son.

The events leading up to Curtis Cloyd’s suicide started with a call around 9 a.m. about shots being fired in or around 147 Miller Road, a vacant house Cloyd’s mother owns. When officers arrived, they walked around back and saw Cloyd sitting in the doorway in a chair.

When he saw officers, he immediately went inside and slammed the door, Graybeal said.

Officers surrounded the house and closed a nearby road while the SWAT team responded to the scene. A negotiator attempted to make contact with Cloyd and he did answer back a few times, but for the most part he refused to engage with officers.

Graybeal said the Johnson City Police Department lent its robot to assist in the attempts to talk to Cloyd. The agency’s robot is equipped with audio and video capabilities. Graybeal said Cloyd still wouldn’t talk to them. They even used the robot to place a cellphone outside the house’s door, but Cloyd never got it.

After using tear gas in an attempt to flush Cloyd out, officers forced open the front door and found Cloyd inside dead.

The reckless endangerment charges Cloyd faced stemmed from an encounter with two deputies who went to his mother’s residence on Miller Road to ask him about his wife. Graybeal said Cloyd ran off and had a handgun. Because he had prior domestic violence convictions, Cloyd was barred from possessing a weapon.

Lisa Cloyd was last heard from by her family on July 20, according to the sheriff’s office. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

“Family members report her disappearance as strange and her lack of contact as unexpected,” Graybeal said in a press release earlier this week.

Anyone with information about Lisa Cloyd’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 788-1414 or 911.

