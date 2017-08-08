Virginia State Police officer charged with rape in Scott County

Officer Matthew Phillips, of Bristol, Va., was indicted by a Scott County grand jury on Monday. He is being charged with forcible rape and sodomy on a “helpless victim.” A warrant was issued for his arrest. Phillips has until Aug. 15 to turn himself in and face arraignment.

Multiple calls to the VSP about his employment status were not immediately returned. Phillips graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in 2012.

According to Brian Patton, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Russell County, the offenses happened on different dates. He declined to provide more details about the charges at this time.