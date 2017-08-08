Jonesborough truck driver shot to death in Louisiana, police say

According to the release, Keith Odom, 49, 1214 Old State Route 34, was doing some repairs on his truck at about 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man robbed him. The release said investigators believe the robber shot Odom after he turned over his property.

Odom died at the hospital, the release said, and while police are still questioning some people, they haven’t made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Witnesses told The Advocate newspaper that Odom had stopped in a parking lot to patch a tire, and some employees told the newspaper that they saw a man in a black hoodie wearing a backpack pacing around the parking lot.

Minutes later, people began banging on the door that someone had been shot, and the employees saw the man in the hoodie running across the parking lot, The Advocate reports.

According to his Facebook page, Odom worked at Travis Brown Trucking in Jonesborough, and several people wrote on his Timeline offering prayers and comfort for Odom’s death.

Odom’s parents told The Advocate that their son always wanted to be a truck driver and said they were having a hard time accepting that their son wouldn’t be returning to his home on Tuesday night.

“He was wanting to be a truck driver from the time he was a little boy, 7 or 8 years old,” Kenneth Odom told The Advocate. “All he ever wanted to do was drive. As soon as he was old enough, he got his license and he went on the road driving.”

Click here to read more on the story from The Advocate.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.