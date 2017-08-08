Johnson City man charged with choking, assaulting woman

Steve L. Bristol was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Johnson City police said they spoke with the victim at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, where she reported that Bristol had assaulted her and choked her during an argument. The victim had to be treated at the hospital for her injuries, which included bruises and abrasions.

Police took out a warrant for Bristol’s arrest and found him at his 1411 E. Watauga Ave. residence.

Bristol was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond and arraigned Monday in Sessions Court.