William A. Bishop, 26, 1413 Valley View Drive, was charged with one count of embezzlement over $1,000.

The store’s loss prevention officer told police Bishop embezzled $1151.75 over the course of a few weeks by fraudulently returned multiple Yeti coolers and other merchandise.

Bishop was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Tuesday.