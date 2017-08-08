Couple attacked teens in Kingsport parking lot after child nearly hit by pickup, police say

According to an affidavit filed in Kingsport General Sessions Court, Kingsport police responded to a disturbance outside of PetSmart, 2003 N. Eastman Road, about at 7:30 Saturday evening. Logan Starnes, 22, and Jessica Starnes, 29, told police they were just "talking loudly" with some old high school friends.

The couple were standing beside a pickup containing three teenagers. An officer reported the driver was "shaking" and visibly upset — then whispered, "Help us, they've attacked us and threatened to have a bounty put on us to kill us if we tell anyone."

In interviews, police learned that Jessica Starnes had been at the McDonald's on East Stone Drive. At that location, according to Starnes’ account, the driver of the pickup was traveling too fast. When Starnes' girl "ran across the parking lot," the teen nearly ran over the child.

