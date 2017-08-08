Carter County horse lover's grave foot marker stolen

The marker contained the words "God forbid I go to a heaven where there are no horses." The marker was on the grave of Kenneth Wayne Bailey (1977-2004). He is buried in Whitehead Cemetery in Hampton.

It was believed that at least two people had to be involved in the theft because the marker had been concreted into the ground. The concrete was removed with the marker and the remaining hole was filled with dirt.

The family believes the theft had to take place sometime within two weeks of the time it was reported to the Carter County Sheriff's Department. If that is so, the crime is considered a felony in Tennessee instead of a misdemeanor.

Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark said Tennessee law changed on July 1. The new law specifies that a person who intentionally desecrates a grave is guilty of a Class E felony.

Roark said the change in the law is only one step higher, but it is now a felony. Someone convicted of such a crime is usually facing a one- to two-year sentence. He said someone with an extensive criminal record could be facing up to six years.

Under the old Class A misdemeanor, the most a person could be sentenced to for such a desecration was 11 months and 29 days.