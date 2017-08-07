Third arrest made in Watauga home invasion

Heather M. Smith, 22, Wallace, N.C., was transported to the Carter County Jail from North Carolina on Sunday morning. She was charged with strong-arm robbery, theft and especially aggravated burglary. She is scheduled to answer the charges in Sessions Court on Aug. 21.

Two others have already been arrested in the case. Joshua Scott Ollis, 27, 126 Jack Bradley Road, and Chelsea Marie Moore, 24, 354 Greenlee Road, Johnson City, were each charged with strong-arm robbery, theft and especially aggravated burglary.

The charges stem from the robbery of a man in his home, police said. The man told investigators from the Carter County Sheriff's Department that he was upstairs while his friend, Smith, was downstairs. As he was watching television, he said a man wearing a bandana over his face came into his bedroom shouting "give me all your … money."

The caller told police the man with the bandana began swinging a small crowbar and hit the caller over the head several times.

While he was struggling with the robber, the man who reported the robbery said a woman entered his bedroom wearing a bandana over her face and began searching through the room. He said the bandana fell off and he recognized the woman as Moore. He said he then realized the man was Ollis, who is Moore's boyfriend.

The man told police he could tell Ollis was gaining the upper hand in the struggle, so he pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed Ollis a couple of times in the stomach. He said Ollis began to run. He chased after him and began wrestling with him, stabbing him again in the shoulder. The man and woman then ran out the door. The woman was reportedly carrying a small safe that had been in the bedroom.

Deputies responding to the scene reported the man had a cut on the top of his head, a broken tooth, a sore jaw, a cut under his right eye and his whole face was swollen.

Lt. Tim Horne and Lt. Michael Bean interviewed Ollis on July 3 and reported that he told them the robbery had been planned by Smith and Moore and they recruited him to participate.

Moore and Ollis appeared in Sessions Court on Aug. 1. Moore waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to a Carter County grand jury. Her attorney is C.J. Roberts. Her bond was reduced to $10,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Ollis on Aug. 21. His attorney is Caleb McDaniel. Smith is also scheduled for a court appearance Aug. 21.