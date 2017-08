Lisa Maria Cloyd, 53, was last heard from July 20, but was only reported missing Aug. 3.

Cloyd was described as 4’10” tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

“Family members report her disappearance as strange and her lack of contact as unexpected,” Graybeal said in a press release.

Anyone with information on Cloyd’s whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414, or contact their own local law enforcement agency.