Johnson City woman charged in boyfriend's stabbing

Jennifer Mitra Cruz, 41, 140 Arlington Drive, Johnson City, was charged with felony aggravated assault.

The Carter County Sheriff's Department became involved in the case when the man went to the emergency room at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Lt. Brian Durham and Deputy Josh Riddle reported the man said an argument began at the residence when Cruz questioned him about his going out with a friend.

The man said he tried to defuse the argument by going to different rooms, but Cruz followed him and continued arguing. He said Cruz slapped him and he responded by slapping her. The man said she then made a posture that made him think she was going to hit him again, so he grabbed her. They fell on the bed and he said Cruz complained he was choking her. He said he told her he would get off her if she stopped fighting.

The man said when he got off, Cruz grabbed a pocketknife and began swinging it at him, striking him in his right thigh.