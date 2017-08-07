Johnson City police say man tried to buy gas with fake money

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrested David Warren, 34, 2085 Chuckey Highway, and charged him with criminal simulation and misdemeanor shoplifting.

The release said officers responded to the Roadrunner Market, 1702 W. Market St., about 5:55 a.m. after a report of man attempting to buy gas with counterfeit money. Police said Warren also shoplifted two candy bars.

Warren was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on $10,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Washington County Sessions Court.