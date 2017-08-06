Murder in Bluff City: Trailer park roommates had argued over drugs, SCSO says

Jeffery Phillips, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence after the incident at 4573 Bluff City Highway.

The charges resulted from the death of Phillips’ roommate, 28-year-old Timothy France.

SCSO Public Information Officer Kristen Quon said Bluff City police were dispatched about 10 p.m. to a call about a suspected prowler in the mobile home park, where they found the dead man’s body lying behind the home.

Quon said France’s injures included severe trauma to his head, which appeared to have resulted from blunt force. France also had two wounds on his back, one of which appeared to be a stab wound.

Phillips admitted to investigators that he and France were roommates and they had been arguing over drugs, Quon said in a news release, and investigators determined that Phillips was the primary aggressor.

Phillips was held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail.

Sheriff Wayne Anderson was expected to meet with news media representatives at noon today to discuss the investigation.