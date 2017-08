Nathaniel Fields, 21, and Michael Crowe, 23, both of 1907 Triangle Road, Apt. 6, were each charged with aggravated burglary.

Police said the pair was arrested after a residential burglary was reported at Apt. 2 at the Triangle Road complex. The investigation led police to Fields and Crowe.

Each was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $21,000 bond and arraigned Friday in Sessions Court.