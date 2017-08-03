Toddler found wandering around Johnson City parking lot in diaper, police say mother claimed to be God

Cynthia F. West, 31, 2701 S. Roan St., Lot 213, was arrested after police went to a business complex across from her trailer park, where two people had found the child, who appeared to be about 2 years old, with no adult supervision.

Around 8:30 p.m., the people told police they had been with the child about 20 minutes, and when they could not find the child’s parents, they called 911.

Police said they searched the area and found West, who appeared to be under the influence of an unidentified substance. The woman told police she was looking for the child.

As police spoke with West, she have them false names and claimed she was God at one point. Police tried to take her into custody and tried to get away.

Police then placed West in the back of the police vehicle were she became combative again, kicking the doors and windows. She kicked the officer who opened the door multiple times.

A neighbor told police West’s real name. She was charged with child neglect, public intoxication, simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $13,500 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for today.