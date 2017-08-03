Michigan man charged with Johnson City Best Buy burglary

A DNA profile and packaging for a Werner aluminum ladder may be the downfall for Tyrese Martez Jones, 26, Detroit, Michigan, who was arrested by Johnson City Police Wednesday on charges of theft over $60,000 and burglary of a business.

The break-in was discovered Nov. 11 at Best Buy, 3222 Peoples Street. Officers responded to the business after employees discovered there were missing items and a hole in the roof. Surveillance video showed four people enter the building through the self-engineered opening by using a ladder to lower themselves to climb down.

The thieves took $77,000 in Apple Macbooks, $87,800 in Apple iPads and $17,850 worth of Apple iWatches, for a total of $182,000.

Behind the store officers found several drops of blood and the discarded packaging for a 32’ Werner aluminum ladder. Those were collected as evidence and the search for a ladder sale was on.

The blood evidence was submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations for analysis. Investigator Joshua Morgan received notification on June 1 that the blood matched Jones.

Investigation into the ladder purchase led officers to Lowe’s Home Improvement and video surveillance from that store showed Jones purchasing a 32’ Werner aluminum ladder at 11:23 a.m. on the same day as the break-in.

The person identified himself as Tyrese Jones. Police said a photo of Jones appeared to match the man in the video.

Shortly after the ladder was purchased, video surveillance from Best Buy shows Jones and several other unknown burglars at the store looking around. Police said in a court document that the men spent much of their time in the section where Apple products were held and “were likely casing the area.”

At the time of the burglary, Johnson City police said they checked with other agencies throughout the eastern U.S., and it appeared it was connected to similar burglaries in several states.

Investigators believed the burglars were from outside the area and traveled to Johnson City with the sole intent of committing the crime.

They also believed that the burglars may have visited surrounding businesses on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 and stayed in a hotel somewhere in the area.