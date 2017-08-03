Brief Kingsport crime spree included robberies, carjacking, police say

Kingsport police were notified of the incidents Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. According to an afternoon press release, Landon K. Ferguson, 28, had been staying at the Comfort Suites, 3005 Bays Meadow Place. Ferguson reportedly walked to the nearby Hampton Inn and entered the lobby, demanding the clerk hand over all the money and her keys. She complied and he fled.

Next, at the adjacent Hardee's, Ferguson allegedly approached two women in a vehicle and asked for a ride. Police say that without receiving a response, Ferguson threw personal items in their back seat — then informed them that he was going into the restaurant for drink.

Inside Hardee's, Ferguson allegedly approached an employee at the counter with his finger in his pocket, acting as if he had a gun. After demanding and receiving cash from the register, police say he exited back to the parking lot and returned to the women's vehicle.

More about the carjacking and robbery from the Kingsport Times-News.