logo

no avatar
crime

Kingsport robberies escalate to carjacking, kidnapping

Rain Smith, Kingsport Times-News • Updated Today at 3:20 PM

KINGSPORT — Wednesday morning robberies at businesses along the South John B. Dennis Highway culminated in a carjacking and kidnapping, according to police, with the suspect fleeing three miles before bailing from the vehicle and being apprehended.

The incidents began shortly before 11 a.m. Approximately three hours later, Kingsport police were still gathering information. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said additional details would be released later this afternoon.

Investigation of the initial incidents appeared to be centered around Hardee's and Hampton Inn, located just off Interstate 26. Patton says the suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, conducted a "series of robberies involving threats of a firearm." Police say the events then escalated into a carjacking and kidnapping.

Read more from our media partners at the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You