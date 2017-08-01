Fleeing shoplifter pepper sprayed a Food City employee, Johnson City police say

William E. Deloach, 32, 1119 Bluefield Ave., was arrested after the situation at Food City’s South Roan Street location.

Police said Food City managers had approached Deloach after suspecting him of shoplifting. Deloach fled toward the front of the store and fell the shopping cart area. He then pulled a knife on an employee, who backed away as Deloach ran toward the store’s gas pumps.

Employees followed him as police were called about 5:30 p.m., and Deloach then pulled out a pepper spray canister and sprayed an employee multiple times on the face. Deloach ran into a nearby wooded area, where police eventually caught him.

Deloach was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and misdemeanor shoplifting. He was held at the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday.

In February 2016, Deloach was charged with helping a man who was eventually killed in a shootout with an Elizabethton police officer. Deloach was was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and harboring a fugitive, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said they learned Deloach helped Curtis Dugger by providing him with transportation, housing and a cell phone while he was evading arrest.

Dugger was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a federal warrant from Pulaski, Va. A search was underway for Dugger in Elizabethton on Feb. 19, 2016, when Dugger was involved in a shootout with a police captain near the intersection of Parkway Boulevard and Southside Road. Dugger died at the scene.