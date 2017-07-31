Stabbing on North Boone

Johnson City police and paramedics responded to a report of a man being stabbed at 1001 N. Boone St., right across from Paul Christman Park.

A witness, who chose not to be identified, said he heard an altercation down the road. When he walked outside, he saw the victim from a distance, who then walked up to him after getting up from the ground.

The witness said he wasn’t sure what was going on, but something didn’t seem right with the man.

“I didn’t actually see it (the stabbing) happen,” the witness said. “I just heard a bunch of yelling and then I saw the victim walking around with a bunch of red on his shirt. I thought it was the pattern on his shirt.

“I didn’t realize he had been stabbed until he approached me and asked me to call 911.”

He said the victim, who has not yet been identified, had what appeared to be two stab wounds on the upper chest area near the shoulders.

Johnson City Police Sgt. Chris Stein said the victim didn’t appear to have life threatening injuries, so the case was being treated as an aggravated assault. Police were continuing their investigation.