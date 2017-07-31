Man injured in Sunday crash

At 5:10 p.m. Michael Glenn Puckett, 53, was reportedly driving south in a 1994 GMC Safari ST “at a high rate of speed” when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

The driver reportedly overcorrected and the vehicle went across Nave Hollow Road. The vehicle continued off the left side of the road, up a bank and hit a tree. It then rolled on its top back to the road.

Puckett was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Emergency Room.