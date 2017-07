Police said the 2000 Acura TL was missing since December when it was stolen at Gibson Ridge Apartments.

During the investigation, Michael R. Goins, 25, 421 Bay Street, Mt. Carmel, was identified as a suspect, according to a news release. After police obtained a warrant, he was arrested in Sullivan County and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000. He has since been transferred to the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Goins is set to appear in Sessions Court Monday.