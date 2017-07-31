Guns stolen in Carter County over the weekend

The first burglary was reported Friday afternoon at a Buck Mountain Road residence in Roan Mountain. Three firearms, ammunition and cash were reported stolen. The guns included a Smith and Wesson AR 15, valued at $1,000; a Kel-Tec 12-gauge shotgun,valued at $857; and a Sig Sauer .40-caliber pistol, valued at $620. Four 30-round magazines loaded with 5.56 mm. ammunition, valued at $100, and $1,600 in cash was also reported stolen.

Four pistols were reported stolen from a residence on Taylor Avenue on Saturday. The weapons included a Kel-Tec .380-caliber pistol; a Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol; a High Standard Sentinel Deluxe .22-caliber, and a Para Ordnance 1911 .45-caliber pistol.