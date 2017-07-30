Wanted Kingsport man tried to run from arrest, Johnson City police say

Sean R. Garber, 29, 895 Summerville Road, Kingsport, was a passenger in a Honda Civic when police stopped it about 5 p.m. because it had a stolen license plate. Police said Garber identified himself by another name, even though the officers knew his real identity.

Police learned that Garber had a warrant out for his arrest and told him to get out if the car, explaining that they knew his real name and that he was being arrested. Police said Garber tried to get away as they handcuffed him, but he was subdued after a brief struggle.

Searching him, police found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a pill identified as Subutex.

Garber was charged with simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft and resisting arrest.

Saturday’s arrest was not Garber’s first:

— In 2016, Garber was arrested after he slammed a pickup truck into a liquor store New Year’s Eve, injuring a man inside the store.

— The following December, he was one of two people charged with theft of property under $500, promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Garber was additionally charged with with possession of methamphetamine. Police said they found methamphetamine and components of meth on the pair when they were accused of shoplifting from a Johnson City Walmart.