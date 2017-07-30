Johnson City man accused of raping woman in apartment

Jason Avery, 42, 507 W. Watauga Ave., No. 5, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault.

Around 1 a.m., police went to the corner of Buffalo and West Walnut streets after the woman called 911. She told police she had been at Avery’s apartment earlier in the night when the pair got into an argument and she tried to leave.

The woman told police Avery had choked her until she lost consciousness, held her against her will and raped her. She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said they found Avery at his residence and took him to the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division office for an interview. Police said Avery’s account of the event was inconsistent with the victim’s injuries.

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $150,000 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Monday.

His arrest Sunday was not Avery’s first:

— In June 2016, Avery was charged with aggravated robbery when police found a 74-year-old man assaulted and robbed in a King Springs Road apartment complex.

— In April 2014, was accused of stealing a television on Barton Street.

— In February 2014, Avery was one of two men charged with robbing a pair of convenience stores.

— In November 2013, he was charged with public intoxication and possession of prohibited weapons.

— In August 2013, he was charged with assaulting a woman in Carter County and taking her car and money.

— In September 2012, he was accused of waking a Claiborne Street man and threatening to beat him while demanding his money. Police said he stole the man's wallet.

— In November 2011, he was arrested at a Wilson Avenue address after police allegedly found four packages of crack cocaine in his possession. He had been arrested that September at the same location on charges that he had assaulted a man and robbed him of his wallet, $3 and his cell phone.