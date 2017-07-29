Woman charged with possessing meth, stealing car

Officers said they responded to a business parking lot at 1805 W. State of Franklin Road on a call about a suspicious vehicle parked there.

The officers talked to the vehicle’s occupants, including the driver, Latanya Haire, 25, 554 Lawing Road. Police said she was found with a stolen vehicle with an altered license plate, the meth and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Haire was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, falsifying or forging a license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft over $1,000.

She was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and was held on $26,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m.