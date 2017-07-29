Items stolen from vehicles found in man's possession, police say

Christopher M. Sturgill, 6319 Kingsport Highway, was charged with three counts of auto burglary, evading arrest and resisting arrest after officers said they responded to a call about a suspicious person trying to break into a vehicle at a residence.

Police said that upon officers’ arrival, Sturgill fled on foot, and was arrested after a brief chase.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $32,000. He is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m.