Relatives of shooting victim said she was sweet and trusting

Stacy Magee, 22 — who Johnson City police identified as Rebekah Thompson, her legal identification — had some hard times in her teenage years, Kimika Magee said in a telephone interview.

“She really is a sweet girl. I just couldn’t believe that happened to her. She’s been through a lot,” the aunt said. “She was wanting to move back.”

The younger woman became separated from her blood relatives before her teen years when she was placed into state custody in Mississippi. Kimika Magee said that at some point, her niece’s name was legally changed to Rebekah Thompson.

But she began using her birth name again when she reconnected with her family about five years ago, after being shuffled from one foster home to another, Kimika Magee said.

“When we found her, she really had been through a lot,” she said. “They put her with a preacher and his wife.” She ran away from that foster home and was befriended by a woman named Melinda.

“She ended up getting in touch with us through Facebook,” Kimika said. Stacy returned to her roots, but later moved to Johnson City, where her birth mother lives. Then, Stacy Magee’s grandmother died in November and she returned to Mississippi for the funeral.

“She came back for the funeral and she stayed with me for a week or two with the baby and then she (went) back to Tennessee,” Kimika said.

According to her obituary, Magee moved to Johnson City in 2015 to be close to her birth mother.

“It was here her life began,” the tribute stated. “Within a few months she had her own apartment, a job and friends. She was loyal, caring and generous person. Stacy had a huge heart and believed in going above and beyond for her friends and family. On November 7, 2017, she was finally given what she always wanted, someone to love her without limits, a beautiful baby girl. The moment she laid eyes on Nakya at the hospital until her final breath, Nakya was Stacy's light in this dark world.”

Social media shows the young woman’s death affected many friends and relatives.

• Her cousin Kiara Magee posted: “Man I just lost my everything.”

• A friend wrote: “Just lost one of my closest friends it hurts like hell knowing your gone I cant stop crying you will be truly missed...”

• Another cousin summed up her grief with this: “Death doesn't usually hit me that hard. I mean I've developed a coping mechanisms that usually works, but for some reason the news of my little cousin's transition into eternity has me grieving like never before. I guess it's the feelings that I should have, maybe I could have done just a little more, said something a little different, maybe answered a call I chose to ignore....Idk, but I do know this. (She) loved like Jesus. I often wondered how so much love could come from someone who endured so much pain in such a short time on this earth. It's easy to judge the path people are on when we have no idea why they felt it was the only path to choose. When she lived with me we had conversations about God that give me comfort in this time...... She was a believer and I believe she is now in the presence of our Lord and savior. Father God cover my family with the peace that only you can provide in this time as we grieve the loss of my little cuz.

Others on social media urged anyone who had information about the murder to come forward and help find Stacy McGee’s killer.

She was shot once in the face, police said. An autopsy revealed McGee was seven to eight weeks pregnant.

She was shot at point-blank range around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 1008 John Exum Parkway as she sat in the driver's seat of a white car while a friend visited someone in the Park Community. Her child was in the car but was not injured, police said. A caseworker from the Department of Children's Services took custody of the baby until further decisions could be made.

Witnesses told police they had seen the shooter, described as a black man wearing a red and black hoodie, hanging around the area where McGee was parked about 15 minutes before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 434-6166, or call the Crimestoppers tip line at 434-6158. To text a message, send the text to 847411 (TIP411), and include 423JCPD in the message with the tip. Information can also be sent to www.citizenobserver.com or follow the links on the police department website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.