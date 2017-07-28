Prisoner convicted of assaulting guards

Jason Lee Richardson was charged with three counts of simple assault after a struggle involving several officers.

Capt. Thomas Smith reported that he was in a nearby room inspecting a new X-ray machine when he heard a woman scream and saw officers running toward the sound. Smith ran toward the altercation, reporting that he kept hearing a woman shouting "let me go."

When he reached the scene, Smith said he saw Richardson lying on the floor. He assisted Investigator Amos Halava, officers William Staschak, Candice Potter, Brandon Deas, and Travis Lunceford commanding Richardson to stop resisting and to release Officer Erica Huskins.

Smith said Huskins was finally pulled away from Richardson by two trustees. Smith said Huskins required medical attention after the incident. He said Potter and Deas were also endangered in the altercation.

At the time of the incident, Richardson was awaiting a court appearance on charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, vandalism and implied consent violation.

On Friday, Sessions Court Judge Stacy Street took Richardson's guilty plea. Street sentenced him to a total of six days in jail and $75 in fines, in addition to court costs on the three charges. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

On the earlier charges, Richardson was fined $350 and court costs for DUI, $250 and court costs on the drug-paraphernalia charge, and $10 and court costs on the resisting arrest charge. He was sentenced to two days, which had already been served. He was also placed on probation for a year. On the vandalism charge, he was fined $25 and court costs. The implied consent charge was dismissed.