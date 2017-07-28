Woman bit off pieces of boyfriend's nose, ears beneath Johnson City overpass, police say

Kimberly Raines, 23, no address available, was charged with aggravated assault.

Police were called to the overpass at East State of Franklin Road and Colonial Way, where the woman’s screams were heard. Police said in a news release Raines had attacked her boyfriend. She bit off the tip of his nose and the tops of both ears.

The victim and Raines were taken to a local hospital for treatment. After her release from the hospital, she was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Friday.