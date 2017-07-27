Police still following leads in Johnson City murder, confirm victim was pregnant

The woman, who police identified as 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, but whose birth name was Stacy Magee, was shot once in the face, police said. The autopsy revealed Magee was seven to eight weeks pregnant.

Thompson was shot once at point-blank range around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 1008 John Exum Parkway as she sat in the driver's seat of a white car while a friend visited someone in the Park Community. Her child was in the car but was not injured, police said. A caseworker from the Department of Children's Services took custody of the baby until further decisions could be made.

Witnesses told police they had seen the shooter, described as a black man wearing a red and black hoodie, hanging around the area where Thompson was parked about 15 minutes before the shooting.

He had left, but returned in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus, with tinted windows. Witnesses said the man got out on the driver’s side, went directly to Thompson’s car, fired the gun through the opened window and left in the same car in which he had arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 434-6166. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Crimestoppers tip line at 434-6158 or to text a confidential tip to 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department website: http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/ .