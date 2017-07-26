Police still hunting for shooter in Johnson City homicide, looking for clues about victim

Police identified the woman as 22-year old Rebekah Thompson during a press conference Tuesday, but that may not have been the name many people called her.

Police confirmed that Thompson, who apparently grew up in Mississippi, was adopted at some point in her life and given the name Rebekah Thompson. Her birth name, from reviewing her social media account, appeared to be Stacy Magee.

Neighbors near her Keystone community apartment said Thompson, aka Magee, had only lived in the apartment at 404 S. Broadway St. a few months.

On Wednesday morning, two women and several children taking advantage of the cooler temperature while sitting on a porch stoop said the young mother never socialized with anyone that they saw and only spoke with a wave from a distance as she came and went.

Thompson, aka Magee, was shot once at point blank range around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 1008 John Exum Parkway as she sat in the driver's seat of a white car while a friend visited someone in the Park Community.

Her child was in the car but was not injured, police said. A caseworker from the Department of Children's Services took custody of the baby until further decisions could be made.

Witnesses told police they had seen the suspect, described as a black man wearing a red and black hoodie, hanging around the area where Thompson was parked about 15 minutes before the shooting.

He had left, but returned in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus, with tinted windows. Witnesses said the man got out on the driver’s side, went directly to Thompson’s car, fired the gun through the opened window and left in the same car in which he had arrived.

Johnson City Police Sgt. Mke Adams said officers searched Thompson’s apartment but were unable to find any clues about who might have killed her.

“We have leads and we’re looking for any kind of video, we’re looking for different types of vehicles we think might be involved and we have some persons of interest we’re following up on,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 434-6166. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the Crimestoppers tip line at 434-6158 or to text a confidential tip to 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website: http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/ .